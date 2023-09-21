Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning in the southwest valley.

According to police, LVMPD Dispatch was notified of the crash at about approximately 10:36 a.m.

Police said the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, occurred near Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way.

One person was pronounced deceased as a result of the crash. However, police did not immediately specify who the victim was.

The intersection was closed as the investigation continued.

No further information was immediately available.

