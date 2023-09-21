Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle in southwest valley

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Thursday morning in the southwest valley.

According to police, LVMPD Dispatch was notified of the crash at about approximately 10:36 a.m.

Police said the crash, which involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, occurred near Blue Diamond Road and Hualapai Way.

One person was pronounced deceased as a result of the crash. However, police did not immediately specify who the victim was.

The intersection was closed as the investigation continued.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

