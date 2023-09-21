Las Vegas man steals $7K in high-value Lego sets, police say

LEGO
LEGO(Contributed)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing more than $7,000 in high-value Lego sets from multiple Target stores, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Alan Horvatich was arrested Sept. 19 faces charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring and petit larcency. According to LVMPD and court records, Horvatich has been previously convicted of multiple robbery, burglary, larceny and drug charges.

LVMPD said Horvatich stole from two different Target stores on 13 different occasions:

  • 4001 S. Maryland Pkwy.
  • 3550 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Horvatich stole Lego sets that ranged in value from $200-430, an arrest report said. Horvatich reportedly stole 32 sets in total, valued at $7,090.67.

Police said on multiple occasions, Horvatich would enter the store with woman and they would head straight for the toy aisle. The pair would then grab various Lego sets and run straight to the fire exit of the store with the merchandise, an arrest rpeort said.

Bail was set for $25,000 against Horvatich, court records show. A judge has ordered Horvatich to stay away from the two Target stores he allegedly stole from. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 25.

