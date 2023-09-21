Henderson residents eager to fill Fiesta Henderson void with family-friendly options

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Residents and locals in the booming city of Henderson are eager to fill the giant void left by the demolished Fiesta Henderson with family-friendly options.

The City of Henderson is holding open houses to garner input from residents and community members on what should be built on the 35-acre site.

The National Association of Realtors calls Henderson the 12th fastest-growing city in the country; plenty of new families desire nearby options for things to do.

The Fiesta Henderson closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened, eventually being demolished completely. The City of Henderson took over the property and said it plans on creating a youth sports facility, but now city officials are looking for public feedback on what else belongs on the site adjacent to the U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway.

“There is a component that could be a sports facility, but it could be so much more. The Fiesta casino used to have lots of amenities, restaurants, different entertainment. We want this to be an attraction for the community,” said Lisa Corrado, community development and services director for the city of Henderson.

“We’re asking the community, what is missing?” Corrado said.

FOX5 spoke to several residents who echoed the need for more indoor recreation options for youth and adults. Residents from the city of Henderson and beyond came to the first open house to weigh in.

“I would personally love to see a sports complex that features roller hockey, maybe indoor soccer, indoor lacrosse,” said resident Phillip Freedman.

“I just feel like we have enough retail and hotels. It just needs something for families, active people or just someplace to come and have fun,” said Kristina White, who works in Henderson but lives in Las Vegas.

Others echoed the need for green space and gardens.

Several noted the need for a performing arts facility.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to do something really cultural, like a performing arts center. Something like that would be fantastic. It’s something that we really need in the community,” said resident Jason Andoscia.

The last open house for feedback on the site will be Sept. 21 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at America First Center, 222 S. Water St. Henderson, NV 89015.

The city also created a survey for residents to provide feedback if they cannot attend an open house. You can take that survey here. It will be open until Sept. 30.

