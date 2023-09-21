Golden Knights GM says Robin Lehner out indefinitely due to hip surgery

FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against...
FILE - Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner skates before an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators, March 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lehner on Dec. 30, 2022, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Nevada. Lehner and his wife, Donya, say they owe up to $50 million to dozens of creditors. The filing offers a glimpse into the couple's financial problems despite Lehner's five-year, $25 million contract with the Knights. (AP Photo/David Becker, File)(David Becker | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a news conference on the first day of training camp, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that goalie Robin Lehner is out indefinitely.

McCrimmon on Tuesday said Lehner is out indefinitely due to his hip surgery and will start the season on long-term injured reserve.

The team had announced in Aug. 2022 that Lehner would miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season after it was determined that he would require hip surgery.

McCrimmon noted that Daniil Miromanov is also out long-term due to an injury that he sustained last season.

