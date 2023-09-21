Golden Knights GM says Robin Lehner out indefinitely due to hip surgery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a news conference on the first day of training camp, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced that goalie Robin Lehner is out indefinitely.

McCrimmon on Tuesday said Lehner is out indefinitely due to his hip surgery and will start the season on long-term injured reserve.

The team had announced in Aug. 2022 that Lehner would miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season after it was determined that he would require hip surgery.

McCrimmon noted that Daniil Miromanov is also out long-term due to an injury that he sustained last season.

