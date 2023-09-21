Forecast Outlook- 9/21/23

Less Wind With Mild Weekend Temperatures
Thursday, September 21 MIDDAY weather update
By Sam Argier
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s all about the wind this afternoon with gusts in the 30-40 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin until 7 p.m. this evening. The wind will settle down overnight tonight with more cloud cover on the way for Friday.

We’ll be off to a chilly start Friday morning with temperatures in the low 60s and 50s around Southern Nevada. The clouds will grow thicker throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 80s during the afternoon. Fall arrives late Friday night at 11:50 p.m.

We’ll have the slight chance for a few light showers into Saturday morning. Any rain looks minor with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with light wind around the Las Vegas Valley. Sunday will feature more sunshine with highs back up around 90°. We’ll keep the sunshine early next week with high temperatures holding in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police investigate after person shot Wednesday morning
2 shot, 1 dead following attempted break-in at home in central Las Vegas Valley
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
Gilcrease Orchard in far northwest Las Vegas Valley to charge for entry to pumpkin patch

Latest News

Thursday, September 21 MIDDAY weather update
Thursday, September 21 MIDDAY weather update
September 20, 2023
Wednesday, September 20 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 9/21/23
Wednesday, September 20 MIDDAY weather update
Wednesday, September 20 MIDDAY weather update