Forecast Outlook- 9/21/23

It’s all about the wind this afternoon with gusts in the 30-40 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. A Lake Wind Advisory remains in effect for Lake Mead down to Laughlin until 7 p.m. this evening. The wind will settle down overnight tonight with more cloud cover on the way for Friday.

We’ll be off to a chilly start Friday morning with temperatures in the low 60s and 50s around Southern Nevada. The clouds will grow thicker throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid 80s during the afternoon. Fall arrives late Friday night at 11:50 p.m.

We’ll have the slight chance for a few light showers into Saturday morning. Any rain looks minor with high temperatures holding in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy with light wind around the Las Vegas Valley. Sunday will feature more sunshine with highs back up around 90°. We’ll keep the sunshine early next week with high temperatures holding in the low 90s.

