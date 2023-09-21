Forecast Outlook- 9/20/23

Cold Front Brings Gusty Wind on Thursday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:07 PM PDT
After thunderstorms raced across the Las Vegas Valley this afternoon, skies are clearing tonight with overnight temperatures falling back into the 60s. We’re back in the sunshine on Thursday with gusty wind picking up around Southern Nevada.

With heavy downpours and hail Wednesday afternoon, we did see some areas of flash flooding around the Las Vegas Valley. West Henderson picked up some of the most rain with more than an inch of rainfall in some neighborhoods. Skies are clearing out for Thursday with wind gusts pushing 40 mph around the Las Vegas Valley. The forecast high is at 86° in Las Vegas. The wind is associated with a cold front that will keep us in the 80s on Friday and Saturday. The fall season arrives at 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

Some more cloud cover will be in the mix on Friday and Saturday with a slight chance of some scattered showers heading into Saturday. Sunday will bring more sunshine with highs back up around the 90° mark. We keep the sun early next week with high temperatures holding in the low 90s.

