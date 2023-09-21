Downtown Las Vegas businesses prepare for Life is Beautiful music festival

Life is Beautiful preparations in downtown Las Vegas(FOX5)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:02 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Businesses in downtown Las Vegas are preparing for the Life is Beautiful Music Festival this weekend and the thousands of extra customers it could bring.

“It’s huge for us. It’s kind of like 20 percent of our business,” said Aden Tolouie, owner of Mob Pie Pizza. “Ah, the preparation. It’s a long preparation. At least ten days before, we start getting inventory for our pizza place, preparing the dough, spices, sauce, ingredients...I would say at least 200 percent more inventory than regular.”

Mob Pie is located in downtown’s Container Park. The owner says business can be slow in the summer, so they depend on big events like Life is Beautiful to make up for it.

”We are an outdoor mall, and in the summer, it’s really quiet in here. So, I would say June until the end of September, it’s really quiet, so we really depend on these events. 120 degrees, nobody wants to walk around Vegas, so this is a good time for us to make up the loss we had in the summer,” said Tolouie.

While another business and some downtown residents said the crowds and traffic changes during Life is Beautiful can be tough to deal with, they said it all comes with the territory of living and working in downtown Las Vegas.

