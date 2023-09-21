Amid battle with teachers over pay, CCSD faces substitute shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Issues with pay are part of the reason there’s teacher shortage in CCSD and there’s not enough subs to cover teacher sick days and earned time off.

Wednesday, FOX5 reached out to the district asking about the substitute teacher shortage. CCSD tells FOX5 this school year, about a fifth to a quarter of sub jobs have gone unfilled.

“I am a sub in CCSD and it’s 5 o’clock on Sunday and I want to show you the 235 sub postings for tomorrow, Monday,” said Stephanie Valdez in a social media post sharing just how many subs are needed in CCSD classrooms.

“I just counted the number of sub job openings for tomorrow, Thursday, at 5:45 PM in the evening and I counted 256 which is a lot,” Valdez told FOX5 Wednesday night. Valdez maintains while there’s been a shortage of subs in the past, it’s worse this school year.

“It is not because teachers are calling out. They are allowed to take sick days, personal days... It is that the district isn’t doing enough to fill the teaching vacancy positions so that there is enough subs to cover the short term,” Valdez asserts.

CCSD tells FOX5 there’s a pool of approximately 3,400 individuals to cover teacher absences. This school year, the substitute fill rate has ranged between 74 to 80 percent.

“When I’ve gone to schools and checked-in, they are like, ‘Oh you are a sub? Anytime you want to come here, please we need help,’” Valdez recounted. Valdez says some subs are being used to fill teaching positions long-term, in order to cover some of the 1,200+ teacher vacancies in the district.

“I have nothing against subs. I am a sub myself, but I know that I am not the best person to take over a classroom for the full year. Students need a full time licensed teacher in the classroom,” Valdez argued.

The district confirms to FOX5, they are increasing the daily pay rate for substitute teachers at select campuses to attract subs to the highest-needs schools.

Substitute teachers at the following seven schools with high vacancy rates will now earn a daily rate of $215.

Chaparral High School

Cheyenne High School

Carroll M. Johnston Middle School

Dell H. Robison Middle School

Marvin M. Sedway Middle School

Theron L. Swainston Middle School

Ed Von Tobel Middle School

Substitute teachers at the 23 Transformation Network Schools will now earn a daily rate of $225.

Kermit R. Booker Elementary School

Clyde C. Cox Elementary School

Laura Dearing Elementary School

D.L. “Dusty” Dickens Elementary School

Ruby Duncan Elementary School

Ira Earl Elementary School

Harley Harmon Elementary School

Helen Herr Elementary School

Jay W. Jeffers Elementary School

Matt Kelly Elementary School

Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School

Walter V. Long Elementary School

Robert Lunt Elementary School

Ann Lynch Elementary School

Dr. Claude G. Perkins Elementary School

Dean Peterson Elementary School

Hal Smith Elementary School

John Tartan Elementary School

Ruby S. Thomas Elementary School

Jim Thorpe Elementary School

Elizabeth Wilhelm Elementary School

Wendell P. Williams Elementary School

Elaine Wynn Elementary School

