2 Las Vegas teens accused in bicyclist’s hit-and-run death to appear in court Thursday

Andreas Probst
Andreas Probst(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two teens accused of intentionally hitting and killing a Las Vegas bicyclist with a stolen car will appear in court Thursday to face murder charges as adults.

Jesus Ayala, 16, and Jzamir Keys, 17, are set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday afternoon, according to jail and court records.

Ayala, the alleged driver in the crash that killed retired cop Andreas Probst, is facing 18 charges, including 12 felonies. Charges include murder, attempted murder, failure to stop at the scene of an accident, grand larceny, burglary and more.

Keys is the alleged passenger in the vehicle that captured video of the crash. He faces charges of murder, battery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

FOX5 has requested booking photos and additional arresting documents for the teens Wednesday, but that request had not been fulfilled as of Thursday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Keys’ arrest Tuesday. Both of the accused were initially charged as teens and their identities were confidential, until now.

LVMPD said the two juveniles hit another man on a bicycle, then sideswiped a car that was driving by before striking and killing Probst.

Probst’s daughter, Taylor Probst, said the family was devastated by the senseless murder of her father, robbed of his life by individuals who did not believe it mattered.

“We ask you please do not politicize his death or use it for culture wars. He was a man of honor, with 35-plus years in law enforcement. A little league dad, an honorary Girl Scouts member, a real-life ‘Pee-Wee Herman,’ a jokester, a prankster,” Probst said.

“We believe that Andy’s murder is a direct result of society’s decayed family values and the strong effects that social media has on our youth,” Probst added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

