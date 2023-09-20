Young racers invited to participate in Power Wheels Fall Cup

LOS - Kids power wheel
LOS - Kids power wheel(LOS - Kids power wheel)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:42 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local young racers from ages 3 to 8 are invited to participate in a friendly race this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in the west Las Vegas valley.

The center is organizing the Power Wheels Fall Cup, where kids are invited to bring their personal Power Wheels to race. Registered Power Wheels must be original stock vehicles with no modified batteries. Helmets are required for participation.

The event is taking place this Saturday, September 23 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Registration is $25.00 per racer, and you can register by calling the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 702-229-1100. The center is located at 101 Pavilion Center Drive.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two...
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of attacking store employee
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas authorities: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist

Latest News

The Rant - 9/19
The Rant - 9/19
Mario’s Westside Market will be twice as big as it is now.
Mario’s Westside Market set to open October 30
Mario's Westside Market is moving into a new Las Vegas location
Mario’s Westside Market set to open October 30
Paving must be finished by early October for the work to properly “set.”
Crews reinforce Mt. Charleston roads for floods as work faces early October deadline