Young racers invited to participate in Power Wheels Fall Cup

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Local young racers from ages 3 to 8 are invited to participate in a friendly race this Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in the west Las Vegas valley.

The center is organizing the Power Wheels Fall Cup, where kids are invited to bring their personal Power Wheels to race. Registered Power Wheels must be original stock vehicles with no modified batteries. Helmets are required for participation.

The event is taking place this Saturday, September 23 from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Registration is $25.00 per racer, and you can register by calling the Veterans Memorial Community Center at 702-229-1100. The center is located at 101 Pavilion Center Drive.

