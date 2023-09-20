Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Scottsdale Police say they are in the early stages of the investigation.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was robbed after meeting up with a woman early Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, police say.

Details are limited, but officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a man met up with a woman for dinner or drinks earlier that night before agreeing to return to the man’s home near Pima Road and Westland Drive. Then, around 2 a.m., the victim was reportedly abducted by three men who forced him to withdraw large amounts of money from a nearby ATM. Police haven’t provided specifics on the incident as detectives continue to complete interviews to determine exactly what happened but say that no serious injuries were reported.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two...
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of attacking store employee

Latest News

LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
(Photo by John Carroll/file)
USPS plans to hire for over 100 positions in Las Vegas for holidays
Las Vegas police investigate after person shot Wednesday morning
Las Vegas police investigate after person fatally shot Wednesday morning in central valley
Isaac Aragonez
Las Vegas police say California man accused of 2nd DUI after pedestrian killed in crash
Nevada SPCA 'Neon Dog Walk'
Nevada SPCA ‘Neon Dog Walk’ event in Las Vegas on Oct. 21