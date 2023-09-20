Scottsdale man abducted after date, forced to withdraw money from ATM, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was robbed after meeting up with a woman early Wednesday morning in Scottsdale, police say.

Details are limited, but officers at the scene tell Arizona’s Family that a man met up with a woman for dinner or drinks earlier that night before agreeing to return to the man’s home near Pima Road and Westland Drive. Then, around 2 a.m., the victim was reportedly abducted by three men who forced him to withdraw large amounts of money from a nearby ATM. Police haven’t provided specifics on the incident as detectives continue to complete interviews to determine exactly what happened but say that no serious injuries were reported.

