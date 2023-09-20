Raiders place Chandler Jones on reserve/non-football illness list, source says

FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warms up before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones indicated in since-deleted social media posts on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, that he no longer wanted to play for coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive end Chandler Jones on the reserve/non-football illness list on Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition on anonymity because the transaction had not been announced yet.

By placing Jones on that list, it means he will miss at least the next four games.

Jones criticized owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler in a series of social media posts, which he has since taken down. Jones also posted that the Raiders sent a mental health representative to his home.

McDaniels offered little comment when asked Wednesday before news of the designation.

“We’re just respecting that process and understand the situation, and that’s really all I can say about it,” McDaniels said.

Jones, who is in his second year with the Raiders, has not played this season. Las Vegas signed him last year to help improve the team’s pass rush, but Jones finished with 4 1/2 sacks. He had 10 1/2 sacks the year before with the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones continues to be active on social media, but his recent posts have not been critical of the club.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two...
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of attacking store employee

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws a pass as guard Jermaine Eluemunor...
Run game, downfield passing and pass rush are deficiencies for Raiders
Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) intercepts a pass to Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs...
Josh Jacobs going in reverse in Raiders’ 38-10 loss to Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the...
History suggests 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome in the NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) gives signals at the line during the first...
Raiders look for first 2-0 road start to a season since 1982 in traveling to play Bills