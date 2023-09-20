‘Nightmare on Q Street’ concert, headlined by Ice Cube, to be held in Las Vegas

Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome...
Ice Cube performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rap icon Ice Cube is set to headline a concert in Las Vegas next month that will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

According to a news release, the concert, dubbed “Nightmare on Q Street,” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Orleans Arena.

Headlined by Ice Cube, the show will also feature ‘90s and ‘00s hip-hop and rap artists E-40, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Amanda Perez.

Tickets start at $42.20, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

