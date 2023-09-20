‘Nightmare on Q Street’ concert, headlined by Ice Cube, to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rap icon Ice Cube is set to headline a concert in Las Vegas next month that will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

According to a news release, the concert, dubbed “Nightmare on Q Street,” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Orleans Arena.

Headlined by Ice Cube, the show will also feature ‘90s and ‘00s hip-hop and rap artists E-40, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Amanda Perez.

Tickets start at $42.20, plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.