Nevada SPCA ‘Neon Dog Walk’ event in Las Vegas on Oct. 21

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dog lovers and their four-legged friends are invited to put on their glow-in-the-dark accessories and head outside for the Nevada SPCA’s third annual Neon Dog Walk in October.

According to a news release, the organization will host its Neon Dog Walk from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

As part of the festivities, attendees will take part in a family-friendly 1.7-mile walk (or optional extended 3.1-mile trail) around the Dunes Loop at Sunset Park at sundown.

Nevada SPCA says the family-friendly event is one of its largest and most important fundraisers of the year, with proceeds helping to save the lives of thousands of animals in Southern Nevada.

“We are so excited to return for our third year and truly make this a fun annual tradition for families and their dogs in Las Vegas. We’re growing this event and hope to make it bigger and better each year. This year, our goal is to raise over $100,000 which is money that will support our intake and subsequent care of so many animals in need right now in our community,” said Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA Executive Director. “As a local, independent non-profit, no-kill shelter, everything that we do to support homeless pets is made possible thanks to the generous support of our community.”

Walk participants and their dogs are encouraged to wear glow-in-the-dark accessories to light the trail, organizers say.

The Nevada SPCA notes that dogs must be friendly, up to date on their vaccinations, and remain leashed at all times in order to participate.

According to the release, registration is $45 per person. The first 300 registered participants will receive a commemorative glow-in-the-dark event T-shirt and “wag bag,” according to the Nevada SPCA.

For more information, visit: https://neondogwalk.nevadaspca.org.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.