Nevada Southwest Gas seeking to increase rates by 6%, raise revenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Southwest Gas is seeking to raise its rates for Southern Nevada customers by 6% next year if approved by the Public Utilities Commission.

The application was filed Sept. 11 and included a request to increase its statewide annual general revenue by $69.8 million to “account for changes in the company’s cost of service since the company’s last general rate case.”

The request for a revenue increase is necessary to provide safe and reliable service to Southwest’s customers, it continues.

About $60 million of the increase would be paid for by southern Nevada customers. About $8 million would come from northern customers.

The rate increase of 6.6% would affect southern Nevada, while northern Nevada would see an increase of 4%.

This means the average annual cost for a southern Nevada customer would increase by about $6.70 to $109.

The application added that Southwest’s current rates and charges are not sufficient to recover operating costs or provide the opportunity for a return on investment.

The Public Utilities Commission is scheduled to hold its meeting Sept. 26.

