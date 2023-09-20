Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision in North Las Vegas

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to authorities.

NLVPD officers were dispatched around 2:54 p.m. to the intersection of West Craig Road and Coleman Street for the reported collision.

Officers found a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police learned the man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Craig Road approaching Coleman Street at a high rate of speed when it hit a car on the passenger side as it drove through the intersection.

The man was wearing a helmet but speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to UMC Hospital for treatment. They are not suspected of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas police: 2nd teen arrested in intentional hit-and-run death of bicyclist
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two...
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of attacking store employee

Latest News

Gilcrease Orchard in northwest Las Vegas opens pumpkin patch for season
Gilcrease Orchard in far northwest Las Vegas Valley to charge for entry to pumpkin patch
File image of classroom
Las Vegas Bowl opens application for teachers grant program
Sunoma Renewable Natural Gas Interconnect at Paloma Dairy, Gila Bend, Ariz.
Nevada Southwest Gas seeking to increase rates by 6%, raise revenue
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
17-year-old shot in North Las Vegas Wednesday morning