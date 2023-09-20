Motorcyclist dies in fatal collision in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, according to authorities.

NLVPD officers were dispatched around 2:54 p.m. to the intersection of West Craig Road and Coleman Street for the reported collision.

Officers found a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police learned the man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Craig Road approaching Coleman Street at a high rate of speed when it hit a car on the passenger side as it drove through the intersection.

The man was wearing a helmet but speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries and was taken to UMC Hospital for treatment. They are not suspected of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.