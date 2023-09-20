MGM Resorts says most services now ‘operating normally’ following cybersecurity attack

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:09 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a social media post on Tuesday evening, MGM Resorts reported that resort services, dining, entertainment, pools, and spas are now “operating normally” following a recent cybersecurity attack.

The post noted that players at Excalibur “may continue to ask casino cashiers and slot guest representatives for assistance.” A link to the MGM Resorts website connects to a page indicating that the company’s website and mobile app are operating. Guests can reportedly do the following online or through the app:

  • Book dining reservations at any MGM Resorts restaurant.
  • Explore bar, lounge, and nightlife reservations.
  • View available shows, concerts, and attractions, and link to ticketing websites.
  • Book a service at the spa or salon.

Some employees at MGM properties reported that their most recent paychecks were short, sometimes by hundreds of dollars. A ransomware group claimed responsibility for the initial attack and threatened another if its demands are not met.

