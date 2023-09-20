Las Vegas police suspect impairment after car hits, injures pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating after a car struck and injured a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an LVMPD spokesperson, a vehicle exited a private drive onto Valley View Blvd. and struck an adult male pedestrian on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and police suspect that the driver in the crash may have been impaired. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.

As of almost 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, north and southbound lanes were closed on Valley View from Pennwood to Tara.

