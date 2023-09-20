Overturned semi-truck blocks intersection in west Las Vegas Valley Wednesday morning

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:52 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a semi-truck overturned Wednesday morning in the west valley.

According to police, the crash, which involved a semi-truck and a sedan, was reported at about 8:21 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

LVMPD said the semi-truck was lying on its side as a result of the crash.

One person was transported to UMC with minor injuries, police said.

The intersection of Jones and Sahara was blocked while police investigated. Westbound lanes at Loredo and Jones were also closed off, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

