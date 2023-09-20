Las Vegas police investigate after person shot, injured Wednesday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

“We are currently investigating a shooting in the 3300 block of Iberia Street,” Las Vegas police advised in an email.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area while the investigation was underway due to a heavy police presence.

No further information was immediately available.

