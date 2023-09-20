Las Vegas Bowl opens application for teachers grant program

By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday kicked off the annual event, treating teachers in our community, ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl in December.

“Extra yard for teachers” is part of an initiative from the College Football Playoff Foundation which the Las Vegas Bowl Huddle supports by opening a grant for teachers in the area.

The group awarded more than $60,000 to educators and classrooms over the last two years and plans to award another $30,000 this year.

The huddle picks three schools to highlight each year: an elementary, middle and high school.

On Wednesday morning, teachers at Bonanza High School got treated to doughnuts and school supplies.

Teachers are now able to apply for this year’s grant prize of up to $5,000.

The online application closes November 1: https://lvbowl.com/the-game/community-outreach/.

