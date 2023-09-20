Las Vegas authorities: 2nd suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of bicyclist

Andreas Probst
Andreas Probst(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police and the Clark County District Attorney said a second suspect was arrested in the death of a former police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Aug. 14.

Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult

One suspect - the driver who in a now-viral video is shown hitting Andreas Probst as he rode his bike near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway - was arrested soon after the incident.

The second suspect was arrested mere hours before investigators spoke on Tuesday afternoon.

Both juveniles are expected to be tried as adults, according to District Attorney Steve Wolfson.

LVMPD said the two juveniles hit another man on a bicycle, then sideswiped a car that was driving by before striking and killing Probst.

Probst’s daughter, Taylor, said the family was devastated by the senseless murder of her father, robbed of his life by individuals who did not believe it mattered.

“We ask you please do not politicize his death or use it for culture wars. He was a man of honor, with 35-plus years in law enforcement. A little league dad, an honorary Girl Scouts member, a real-life ‘Pee-Wee Herman,’ a jokester, a prankster,” she said.

LVMPD added that when the crash first occurred, it was treated as a fatal hit-and-run. In the days and weeks that followed, evidence came out including the video of the event, captured on a cellphone by the passenger.

A school resource officer was approached by a student at a school and learned of the video. That’s when the homicide unit took over the case, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

