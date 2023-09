Golden Knights announce roster, schedule for 2023 training camp

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights on Wednesday announced its roster and schedule for the upcoming 2023 training camp.

According to a news release, all practices in the schedule, which begin on Thursday, Sept. 21, will be held at City National Arena and are open to the public.

The team said its training camp roster features 63 players comprised of 36 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

The Knights play their first preseason game on Sunday, Sept. 24, at San Jose and will open the regular season on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at home against Seattle.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2023 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 21

-Team Vegas practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 22

-Team Golden practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Knights practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 23

-Team Knights practice, 9:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Vegas practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team Golden practice, 2:00 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Sunday, September 24

-Team travels San Jose, California

-Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 5:00 p.m. PT (SAP Center)

Monday, September 25

-Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche, 6:00 p.m. PT (Ball Arena)

Wednesday, September 27

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by FOX Sports Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Thursday, September 28

-Practice, 10:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 29

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Deportes Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Monday, October 2

-Practice, 2:30 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Tuesday, October 3

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by GHOST Energy (T-Mobile Arena)

Wednesday, October 4

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Thursday, October 5 -Morning skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Toyota (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, October 6

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team travels to Los Angeles, California

Saturday, October 7

-Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena)

The team’s training camp roster is as follows:

FORWARDS: Michael Amadio, Ivan Barbashev, Tyler Benson, Jakub Brabenec, Brendan Brisson, William Carrier, Ty Cheveldayoff, Maxime Comtois, Paul Cotter, Adam Cracknell, Daniel D’Amato, Jakub Demek, Pavel Dorofeyev, Jack Eichel, Byron Froese, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Mason Geertsen, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, Brett Howden, Jett Jones, William Karlsson, Keegan Kolesar, Jonathan Marchessault, Mason Morelli, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg, Nicolas Roy, Matyas Sapovaliv, Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Alex Swetlikoff, Tuomas Uronen

DEFENSEMEN: Layton Ahac, Jake Bischoff, Noah Carroll, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Joe Fleming, Nicolas Hague, Brandon Hickey, Ben Hutton, Arttu Karki, Kaedan Korczak, Alec Martinez, Dysin Mayo, Brayden McNabb, Daniil Miromanov, Brayden Pachal, Alex Pietrangelo, Christoffer Sedoff, Shea Theodore, Zach Whitecloud

GOALTENDERS: Michael Bullion, Adin Hill, Jordan Papirny, Jiri Patera, Isaiah Saville, Logan Thompson, Jesper Vikman

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.