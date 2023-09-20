Gilcrease Orchard in far northwest Las Vegas Valley to charge for entry to pumpkin patch

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Changes are coming to the Gilcrease Orchard in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley this year.

According to Gilcrease Orchard, the fall harvest begins on Saturday, Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 31. The orchard will be open from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This year, on Saturdays and Sundays, Gilcrease Orchard says it will require guests to have a ticket for timed entry in order to visit the venue. According to Gilcrease’s website, tickets are not required on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The tickets are $5 per person in order to enter the attraction. Ages 5 years and under are free, the venue says.

According to Gilcrease, each ticket includes the following:

Guaranteed entrance for 1 person to Gilcrease Orchard

Fun photo backdrops & selfie stations

Hay wagon ride through the beautiful orchard trees

Live music throughout the day

Hay Maze

Corn Maze

Chicken Coop

Desert Tortoise Habitat

Above activities may adjust or not be in operation at any time

The venue notes that pumpkins, apple cider, apple cider donuts, produce and concessions are additional costs.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://thegilcreaseorchard.ticketspice.com/fall-harvest-2023.

