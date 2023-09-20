F1 encourages use of new traffic text system as Strip workers complain about ongoing traffic delays

As F1 paving halts traffic, crews update progress
As F1 paving halts traffic, crews update progress(Gerard Duya/FOX5)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:06 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Culinary union members told Clark County Commissioners Tuesday that they’re still facing traffic delays as Formula 1 construction continues around the Las Vegas Strip.

“I am not able to take my stepdaughter to middle school in the morning because I will not make it to work on time. She has to go walk, which takes her longer to get to school and it’s not ideal for me to have her walk by herself,” said Maria Cervantes, who works at the Horseshoe.

How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Carlos Padilla is a baker at Treasure Island. He says it’s tough for him to get in and out of work and is concerned for another Strip worker who tries to leave work as fast as possible to pick up a child at daycare.

“The daycare is less than a mile away from our job. It sometimes takes her 30 minutes to get to the daycare because there’s a lot of construction and traffic,” Padilla told county commissioners.

F1 officials told the commission they want to continue hearing feedback and being asked tough questions to help the community navigate F1 construction areas around the Strip. F1 is also encouraging people to use a new text system to get the latest updates on F1 closures and construction. People can text F1LV to 31996 to receive a link to see F1 racetrack maps, the latest traffic updates and answers to frequently asked questions.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix runs from November 16-18.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date; Announces guests can now book reservations
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police suspect impairment after car hits, injures pedestrian
CCSD-CCEA court hearing, September 19
Judge preliminarily rules against teachers union motion to dismiss CCSD lawsuit
Andreas Probst
Las Vegas authorities: 2nd suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of bicyclist
Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas job fair hiring for Formula 1, Super Bowl Sept. 20