F1 encourages use of new traffic text system as Strip workers complain about ongoing traffic delays

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Culinary union members told Clark County Commissioners Tuesday that they’re still facing traffic delays as Formula 1 construction continues around the Las Vegas Strip.

“I am not able to take my stepdaughter to middle school in the morning because I will not make it to work on time. She has to go walk, which takes her longer to get to school and it’s not ideal for me to have her walk by herself,” said Maria Cervantes, who works at the Horseshoe.

Carlos Padilla is a baker at Treasure Island. He says it’s tough for him to get in and out of work and is concerned for another Strip worker who tries to leave work as fast as possible to pick up a child at daycare.

“The daycare is less than a mile away from our job. It sometimes takes her 30 minutes to get to the daycare because there’s a lot of construction and traffic,” Padilla told county commissioners.

F1 officials told the commission they want to continue hearing feedback and being asked tough questions to help the community navigate F1 construction areas around the Strip. F1 is also encouraging people to use a new text system to get the latest updates on F1 closures and construction. People can text F1LV to 31996 to receive a link to see F1 racetrack maps, the latest traffic updates and answers to frequently asked questions.

The F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix runs from November 16-18.

