Clark County announces return of Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Parks and Recreation announced that it will once again host its annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in October.

According to a news release, the three-day outdoor festival, which is in its 29th year, will be held Oct. 13-15 at Sunset Park.

The release says that for more than two decades, the event has brought more than 35,000 locals and visitors together for a “weekend full of authentic medieval fun as Sunset Park is transformed into a magical wonderland.”

As part of the event, organizers say the Age of Chivalry festival will immerse visitors in the Renaissance era with numerous villages and guilds, activities, historical reenactments, fantasy creations, live performances and an array of foods and beverages.

Clark County says the event will feature more than 100 artisans from throughout the country and Canada including gold and silver smiths, stained glass designers, costume makers, wood workers, toy makers, leather workers, perfume blenders, potters, armor makers and many more.

Attendees can experience various shows each day, including historical re-enactments such as full-contact jousting tournaments from Imperial knights, live combat battles, no-holds-barred gladiator battles, black powder demonstrations, strolling minstrels, magicians, flame eaters, among others.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is $15 per day in advance for adults ($25 day of event) and $8 per day in advance for seniors ages 60 and older and children ages six to 12 ($20 day of event), the release states. Children five and younger are free.

For more information on the event, visit www.lvrenfair.com.

