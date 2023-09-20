17-year-old shot in North Las Vegas Wednesday morning
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teenager was shot in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning according to authorities.
NLVPD said they are working on a shooting investigation that began around 11:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of Clayton Street.
The 17-year-old was at his residence at the time and was taken to UMC Trauma Center. His current condition is unknown.
As a precaution, Clark County School District Police locked down Gilbert Elementary School. Police have no reason to believe the suspect is in the area.
Another 17-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday in North Las Vegas.
