17-year-old shot in North Las Vegas Wednesday morning

By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A teenager was shot in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning according to authorities.

NLVPD said they are working on a shooting investigation that began around 11:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of Clayton Street.

The 17-year-old was at his residence at the time and was taken to UMC Trauma Center. His current condition is unknown.

As a precaution, Clark County School District Police locked down Gilbert Elementary School. Police have no reason to believe the suspect is in the area.

Another 17-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday in North Las Vegas.

