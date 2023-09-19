Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman from Texas has some extra money in her pocket after hitting a large jackpot at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International.
According to a post from the airport on X, the lucky winner, identified as Brittany from Texas, won $643,435.00 after hitting a jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune in the A Gates.
