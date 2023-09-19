Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport

Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport(LASairport/Twitter)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman from Texas has some extra money in her pocket after hitting a large jackpot at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International.

According to a post from the airport on X, the lucky winner, identified as Brittany from Texas, won $643,435.00 after hitting a jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune in the A Gates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date; Announces guests can now book reservations
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Police: 17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in North Las Vegas

Latest News

A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
California man accused in suspected DUI crash that left pedestrian dead in west Las Vegas Valley
Amazon to hire over 5K employees in Nevada for holiday season
Amazon to hire over 5K employees in Nevada for holiday season
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding two...
Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of attacking store employee
Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid record...
Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid record drought