Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman from Texas has some extra money in her pocket after hitting a large jackpot at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International.

According to a post from the airport on X, the lucky winner, identified as Brittany from Texas, won $643,435.00 after hitting a jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune in the A Gates.

