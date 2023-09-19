Nevada state parks to waive fees this Saturday

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:19 AM PDT
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State parks in Nevada will be waiving fees this Saturday in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day.

Park fees, including entrance, camping (Saturday night), and boating fees will be waived at state parks across the state where applicable.

“Nevada’s state parks offer a huge variety of outdoor adventures,” said State Parks Administrator Bob Mergell. “For example, visitors can travel Nevada’s backroads to discover the rustic and remote Beaver Dam State Park, experience what life was like for the pioneers at historic Fort Churchill or relax in the shade of wild grape vines at Kershaw-Ryan State Park.”

The fee waiver does not cover campsite hook-up fees, cabin rental fees, or website reservation fees.

