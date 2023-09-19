Nearly $27 million for improved drinking water approved for Nevada

(KKTV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nearly $27 million for improved drinking water in the state of Nevada has been approved.

“Every Nevadan deserves access to safe, clean drinking water, and this investment is critical to delivering on that promise amid the worst drought in 12 centuries,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee, who announced the funding. “I was proud to help pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which delivered more than $21 million for this grant award, and I’ll keep working to make sure that southern Nevada continues to benefit from investments like these for the long haul.”

The money was awarded by the EPA and will go towards financing the costs associated with the planning, design, and construction of eligible drinking and public water improvement projects and activities in Nevada.

