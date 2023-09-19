Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges

Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Disgraced former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his clients.

Court documents show Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal financial charges ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering.

The count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud and two of the wire fraud charges all carry maximum sentences of 30 years. The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges and 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Court documents show Murdaugh has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count and any imposed fines.

Murdaugh also agrees to surrender any assets and property obtained from charges in the indictment with a minimum of $9 million, documents state.

Prosecutors would make the recommendation that any prison time sentenced be served concurrently with any state sentencing on similar charges.

The documents state that Murdaugh would agree to cooperate with the investigation by agreeing to provide “full, complete and truthful information about all criminal activities about which” he knew.

Murdaugh could also be subject to polygraph examinations.

In being cooperative, prosecutors agreed to not use self-incriminating information revealed in considering Murdaugh’s sentence.

Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.

Murdaugh is also facing more than 100 state financial charges. Last week, Judge Clifton Newman set a date for the state trial for Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date; Announces guests can now book reservations
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas

Latest News

Ronnie Blanch
Las Vegas police capture escaped Nevada prisoner after traffic stop
Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid drought
Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid drought
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
A photo of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
California man accused in suspected DUI crash that left pedestrian dead in west Las Vegas Valley
Amazon to hire over 5K employees in Nevada for holiday season
Amazon to hire over 5K employees in Nevada for holiday season