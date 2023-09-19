Local high school marching band prepares for 2nd trip to national competition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local high school marching band is preparing to travel for a second time to a national competition.

The Pinecrest Academy Cadence Marching Band was the first school from Nevada to compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana back in 2021. They will be returning to the competition November 9-11.

The band is looking to help offset costs to send 80 students, chaperones and trailers full of instruments and props to the competition.

Currently, the band is hosting a “Donate a Mile to Indy!” fundraiser through Venmo. The band is trying to raise money for gas to drive two trailers with instruments and props to Indiana. You can donate by sending $1/mmile to the Band Boosters’ Venmo @CBB2020, with “Road to Indy” in the description. The goal is to raise money to cover 7,372 miles.

