Local high school marching band prepares for 2nd trip to national competition

Metamora Marching Band Practices Inside
Metamora Marching Band Practices Inside(WEEK)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A local high school marching band is preparing to travel for a second time to a national competition.

The Pinecrest Academy Cadence Marching Band was the first school from Nevada to compete in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana back in 2021. They will be returning to the competition November 9-11.

The band is looking to help offset costs to send 80 students, chaperones and trailers full of instruments and props to the competition.

Currently, the band is hosting a “Donate a Mile to Indy!” fundraiser through Venmo. The band is trying to raise money for gas to drive two trailers with instruments and props to Indiana. You can donate by sending $1/mmile to the Band Boosters’ Venmo @CBB2020, with “Road to Indy” in the description. The goal is to raise money to cover 7,372 miles.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date; Announces guests can now book reservations
Courtroom gavel
Las Vegas teen charged in alleged murder of bicyclist may be tried as an adult
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Police: 17-year-old shot and killed Saturday in North Las Vegas

Latest News

The Rant - 9/18
The Rant - 9/18
The surveys are for both vendors and other members of the community
Clark County opens street vending surveys online
A union strike vote is scheduled for September 26
Culinary contract expires for 40,000 union workers
Some workers were reportedly missing hundreds of dollars from their paychecks last Friday
MGM employees impacted by cybersecurity attack