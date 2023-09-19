Las Vegas police capture escaped Nevada prisoner after traffic stop

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who told police during a traffic stop Sept. 12 he had never been arrested turned out to be an escaped prisoner, according to authorities.

Ronnie Blanch, 48, is accused of being an escaped prisoner, a felony. Previous convictions since 2005 include attempted grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, possession of a stolen credit card, being a habitual criminal, and possession of a financial forgery lab.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department report alleges on Sept. 12 officers conducted a traffic stop on a driver later identified as Blanch at about 12:30 a.m.

Police noticed the car had no license plates. When pulled over, Blanch opened the driver’s side door, threw the keys onto the hood of the car, and put his hands outside.

Blanch told police he had no ID and gave them a false name and that “he had never been arrested.”

However, the information officers were given turned up a different person who had several prior arrests.

A second try fared no better, and on the way to jail Blanch told police his real name and that he had an outstanding warrant out of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

It’s not clear when the warrant was issued. FOX 5 has reached out to NDOC for information. A future court date was not found for Blanch as of Tuesday.

