Las Vegas police ask for help locating suspects accused of attacking store employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding two suspects who attacked a store employee on Aug. 24.

The incident occurred near Nellis and Lake Mead Boulevard around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of Nellis Boulevard.

LVMPD Patrol detectives are asking for the public's assistance to locate two suspects that attacked a store employee in the 1900 block of Nellis Blvd., near Nellis and Lake Mead Blvd., on August 24th at 2 AM. pic.twitter.com/XPwpxYhe0F — LVMPD NEAC (@LVMPDNEAC) September 19, 2023

The female suspect has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a white tank top with two-toned blue and orange sweatpants. The male suspect has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and patterned shorts.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact the LVMPD NEAC Patrol Detective by phone at 702-828-7343. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or visit http://crimestoppersofnv.com.

