Las Vegas job fair hiring for Formula 1, Super Bowl Sept. 20

Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Strip(DAPA Images via Canva)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:19 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Happening Wednesday, anyone interested in working for Formula 1, the Super Bowl or Fountainebleau is encouraged to attend the Las Vegas job fair at Boulevard Mall.

Employers from places like Sphere, Raiders Image, Tao Group and even Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will be there looking to fill positions.

The fair is going on from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the mall at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway.

