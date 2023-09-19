Junior’s, iconic New York cheesecake eatery, to open first location in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic New York cheesecake eatery, Junior’s, has announced it will open its first location in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, the new restaurant will mark Junior’s first location on the West Coast.

The eatery, which will be located inside Resorts World Las Vegas, is set to open its doors this fall.

“I feel like I just won the jackpot,” said Alan Rosen, the third generation of his family to own Junior’s. “I’m so lucky to have been selected by Resorts World to open our first West Coast location inside its property. I hope that both residents and visitors to the city will also feel lucky that they will be able to enjoy the World’s Most Famous Cheesecake, as well as all the delicious breakfasts, lunches, dinners, drinks and our other skyscraper desserts.”

Also marking Junior’s sixth location in the U.S., the new Las Vegas restaurant will feature 300 seats and will offer a full-service breakfast, lunch, dinner, late-night menu and bar along with the company’s cheesecake offerings.

“Our goal is to continue to bring exciting dining experiences for our guests and expand our portfolio with unique concepts that can’t be found anywhere else in the city,” said Bartholomew Mahoney, vice president of food & beverage of Resorts World Las Vegas. “We are thrilled to be welcoming the first West Coast location of Junior’s and bring this beloved New York institution to our guests and visitors.”

Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery has been an iconic New York eatery since debuting in the 1950s.

For more information on the new Las Vegas eatery, visit: https://www.rwlasvegas.com/dining/juniors/.

