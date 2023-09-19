Gordon Ramsay-themed ‘rage room’ to open in downtown Las Vegas

Chef Gordon Ramsay attends "The Grand Tasting" during Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit, presented...
Chef Gordon Ramsay attends "The Grand Tasting" during Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit, presented by Chase Sapphire Preferred, at The Garden of The Gods, Caesars Palace on Friday, April 24, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred/AP Images)(Evan Agostini | Invision for Chase Sapphire Preferred)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of Gordon Ramsay will get to experience the iconic chef in a new way when a themed “rage room” opens in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Fox, the “rage room” is themed after the hit show “Kitchen Nightmares.”

As part of the experience, organizers said in a news release that “fans will embrace the furious fun by smashing away their aggravation with “Kitchen Nightmares”-branded bats, small kitchen appliances, rolling pins, liquor bottles, vases and more.”

While demolishing dinner plates and glasses, the release says Ramsay’s voice “explodes throughout the experience, encouraging maximum breakage.”

In addition to the “rage room” experience, Fox says it will also transform traditional axe-throwing into a kitchen theme, which will give fans the chance to pitch chefs’ knives at a bullseye in close range.

The “Kitchen Nightmares”-themed event is opening five cities, including Las Vegas, on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to Fox, the attraction will be held in Las Vegas at Axehole Vegas, 450 Fremont Street.

Reservations to participate in the “immersive smashing experience” will open on Sept. 20 at www.KitchenNightmaresRageRoom.com.

