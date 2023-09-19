Forecast Outlook - 09/19/23

Fall Arrives Later This Week
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The sunshine continues on Tuesday with high temperatures holding in the low-mid 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. A cool storm diving in from the north later this week will bring in more wind and cooler air for the weekend.

Low temperatures start in the low 70s and 60s Tuesday morning around the Las Vegas Valley with plenty of sunshine. The 94° forecast high on Tuesday will be the warmest weather we see for the rest of the week. Some more clouds will be in the mix on Wednesday with the slight chance of an isolated shower. The forecast high is at 90° with wind gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

Thursday will bring in stronger wind with gusts pushing 40 mph. The forecast high falls to 85°. The wind will be settling down for the weekend with high temperatures holding in the 80s with morning low temperatures in the 60s. Fall arrives at 11:50 p.m. Friday night.

