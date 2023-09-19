Ex-employee accused of stealing from Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former employee of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce is accused of stealing thousands by writing checks to herself and forging approval signatures, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Tafai Loto Pili faces forgery, burglary and theft charges after allegedly stealing money in late 2022. Pili’s boyfriend, Tolua Mua, is also accused of theft and burglary.

On Dec. 19, 2022, LVMPD was contacted by the accountant for Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC), according to an arrest report. The accountant said the former ACC general manager Pili was issuing business checks to herself without permission.

LVMPD said the total verified monies stolen that could be connected to Pili was $89,105.42. The money was typically stolen via ACC checks deposited between Oct. 14, 2022-Dec. 21, 2022, according to police. The accountant told police that checks had to be signed off by himself or another ACC board member, but that the signatures were forged.

Police said Pili was seen on video multiple times depositing the checks at Money Tree.

At one point, an ACC check was allegedly used to buy a truck for Mua from his ex-girlfriend, the arrest report said.

Pili was accused of a similar crime in 2019 when employed by Fabulous Transportation, according to the arrest report. She was accused of using a credit card belonging to the business for personal expenses, but the case was “ultimately closed without an arrest being made,” police said.

Pili was arrested Sept. 13 by LVMPD. Court records show Pili is facing 46 felony counts. Her bail was set at $5,000 and her next court hearing is set for Sept. 20.

A warrant has been filed for Mua’s arrest, according to court records.

FOX5 has reached out to the ACC for comment on the arrest.

