Ex-employee accused of stealing from Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce

Tafai Loto Pili
Tafai Loto Pili(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former employee of the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce is accused of stealing thousands by writing checks to herself and forging approval signatures, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Tafai Loto Pili faces forgery, burglary and theft charges after allegedly stealing money in late 2022. Pili’s boyfriend, Tolua Mua, is also accused of theft and burglary.

On Dec. 19, 2022, LVMPD was contacted by the accountant for Asian Chamber of Commerce (ACC), according to an arrest report. The accountant said the former ACC general manager Pili was issuing business checks to herself without permission.

LVMPD said the total verified monies stolen that could be connected to Pili was $89,105.42. The money was typically stolen via ACC checks deposited between Oct. 14, 2022-Dec. 21, 2022, according to police. The accountant told police that checks had to be signed off by himself or another ACC board member, but that the signatures were forged.

Police said Pili was seen on video multiple times depositing the checks at Money Tree.

At one point, an ACC check was allegedly used to buy a truck for Mua from his ex-girlfriend, the arrest report said.

Pili was accused of a similar crime in 2019 when employed by Fabulous Transportation, according to the arrest report. She was accused of using a credit card belonging to the business for personal expenses, but the case was “ultimately closed without an arrest being made,” police said.

Pili was arrested Sept. 13 by LVMPD. Court records show Pili is facing 46 felony counts. Her bail was set at $5,000 and her next court hearing is set for Sept. 20.

A warrant has been filed for Mua’s arrest, according to court records.

FOX5 has reached out to the ACC for comment on the arrest.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
Las Vegas teen accused of killing bicyclist may be tried as an adult
The exterior of Fontainebleau Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas sets opening date; Announces guests can now book reservations
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest Spokane, WA man for allegedly trying to kill, abandon sick dog
Ronnie Blanch
Las Vegas police capture escaped Nevada prisoner after traffic stop
Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid drought
Once-exposed boats in Lake Mead covered by water again, but progress is minimal amid drought
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport
Visitor from Texas wins $643K after hitting jackpot at Las Vegas airport