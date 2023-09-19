Carlos Santana extends residency on Las Vegas Strip; Marks 12 years at the venue

Carlos Santana Residency at House of Blues Mandalay Bay
Carlos Santana Residency at House of Blues Mandalay Bay(Denise Truscello | Denise Truscello via Live Nation Las Vegas)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Carlos Santana has announced he will once again extend his residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Marking 12 years at the venue, Santana has announced additional performances of “An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live: Presented by SiriusXM.”

Santana’s show is held at House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, the schedule of Santana’s 2023 and 2024 performances are as follows:

  • Nov. 2023: 1, 3-5, 8, 10-12
  • Jan. 2024: 24, 26-28, 31
  • Feb. 2024: 2-4
  • May 2024: 10, 11, 15, 16, 18, 19, 22, 23

All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the public on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

