California man accused in suspected DUI crash that left pedestrian dead in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 33-year-old man from California was arrested after he was accused in a suspected DUI crash that left a pedestrian dead early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred near Twain Avenue east of Jones Boulevard at about 1:07 a.m.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a pedestrian was crossing northbound across Twain Avenue outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

The victim, a 67-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to LVMPD.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, identified as Isaac Aragonez, 33, of Redlands, California, remained at the scene. However, police said Aragonez showed signs of impairment and was arrested for driving under the influence.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 101st traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction in 2023. The crash remains under investigation.

The pedestrian’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

