Amazon to hire over 5K employees in Nevada for holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Amazon on Tuesday announced it will hire more than 5,000 employees in Nevada as the company prepares for the upcoming holiday season.

According to a news release, in total, Amazon said it will hire 250,000 employees throughout the country for the season, of which, 5,500 workers will be in Nevada.

Amazon said the positions will include full-time, seasonal and part-time roles across its operations network. Open positions, which will range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels.

According to the company, customer fulfillment and transportation employees can earn, on average, over $20.50 per hour for the roles, and up to $28 depending on location.

Interested candidates can learn more and apply online at amazon.com/apply.

