Watch: Chris Stapleton among musicians performing ‘In The Air Tonight’ for ‘Monday Night Football’

Chris Stapleton will be singing Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" before the start of "Monday Night Football." (ESPN)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana will perform the Phil Collins classic hit “In The Air Tonight” ahead of every “Monday Night Football” broadcast on ESPN for the 2023 NFL season.

ESPN released a teaser video Monday ahead of its season premiere featuring the country superstar singing the chorus of Collins’ 1981 song.

Rapper Snoop Dogg will add “football-centric verses,” while Cindy Blackman Santana will perform the drums.

The cable network said NFL stars, highlights and dramatic moments will be added along with the musical performance ahead of every game.

The “Heavy Action” theme synonymous with “Monday Night Football” will remain on the broadcast as well.

“In The Air Tonight” will also be played ahead of playoff games being broadcasted on ESPN. This includes the channel’s first Divisional playoff game.

