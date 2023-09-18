LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of rock group U2 found exactly what they were looking for when the band held a pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas over the weekend.

The surprise show, which took place in the early morning hours on Sunday outside the Plaza Hotel & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, featured the debut of U2′s new song, “Atomic City.”

U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas (Plaza Hotel & Casino)

In addition to the new song, U2 also played “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” from the band’s Joshua Tree album. The group notes that the music video for the hit song was filmed on the streets of Las Vegas in April 1987 after the band’s first show in the city.

U2 is set to perform in Las Vegas again on Friday, Sept. 29 inside the Sphere, which will serve as the first show to be held at the new venue.

