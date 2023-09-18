Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another sign of life for the historic Lahaina banyan tree.
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves sprouting alongside the charred foliage.
The greenery is another sign of hope after many feared the loss of the banyan tree in the catastrophic fire.
Earlier this month, experts said the multiple trunks show little signs of being scorched despite going up in flames.
The ultimate survival of the tree has become symbolic of what many hope for the fire-ravaged town, officials said.
Maui arborists, landscapers, and volunteers formed a hui to care for the 150-year-old tree.
Arborists say the signs are positive for the tree’s long-term recovery.
