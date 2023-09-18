Rising from the ashes: Lahaina’s beloved banyan tree sprouts new life

Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves...
Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves sprouting alongside the charred leaves.(Courtesy: Hawaii DLNR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another sign of life for the historic Lahaina banyan tree.

Videos taken by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources show a group of new leaves sprouting alongside the charred foliage.

The greenery is another sign of hope after many feared the loss of the banyan tree in the catastrophic fire.

Earlier this month, experts said the multiple trunks show little signs of being scorched despite going up in flames.

The ultimate survival of the tree has become symbolic of what many hope for the fire-ravaged town, officials said.

Maui arborists, landscapers, and volunteers formed a hui to care for the 150-year-old tree.

Arborists say the signs are positive for the tree’s long-term recovery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack
MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack
In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
Computers at an MGM Resorts property in Las Vegas are down after cyber attack on the company
2 Las Vegas casinos fell victim to cyberattacks, shattering the image of impenetrable casino security
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix?
How will Las Vegas Strip workers get to their jobs during F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix?
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Court Generic
Las Vegas, Henderson men sentenced for multimillion-dollar prize notice scheme
Courtroom gavel
Las Vegas teen charged in alleged murder of bicyclist may be tried as an adult
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police advise of active shooter training drill being held Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas
U2 surprises fans with pop-up concert in downtown Las Vegas
Free teen safe driving program to be held in Las Vegas for first time
Free teen safe driving program to be held in Las Vegas for first time