Police advise of active shooter training drill being held Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is advising the community that authorities will be holding a training exercise Wednesday morning near downtown.

According to police, the active shooter drill will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. The drill is tentatively scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., police said.

LVMPD advised that there will be a noticeable police presence in the area. The department also warned that there will be simulated gunfire as part of the training exercise.

“Please be aware this is only a drill,” LVMPD said.

