Organizer of Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend set to hold spin-off event in October

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The organizer of the “hugely successful” Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend has announced the launch of a mini-rockabilly weekend event in October.

According to a news release, promoter Tom Ingram, who has organized the long-running Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, announced that a mini rockabilly weekend will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14.

Dubbed Red Hot Vegas, the two-day event will be held at The Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the release said.

According to organizers, lovers of rockabilly from around the club have descended on Las Vegas for the past 26 years to take part in Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend.

Organizers say the October weekend event will give rockabilly fans a chance to “meetup, dance, enjoy burlesque performances and a pool party at a smaller and more relaxed pace than the huge festival VLV has become.”

The “longest-running music festival in Las Vegas” and the “largest rockabilly event in the world,” organizers say Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend attracts 9,000 international attendees for the four-day festival, and up to 20,000 for the huge Saturday Classic Car show event.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: https://redhotvegas.com/tickets.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.