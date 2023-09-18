Nevada among top 5 worst states for teachers, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report determined that Nevada is not a great state for teachers.

According to the report, which was completed by website WalletHub, education jobs are among the lowest-paying occupations requiring a bachelor’s degree.

WalletHub also noted that teachers earn an average of $3,644 less per year than they did 10 years ago when you adjust for inflation.

To compile its report, WalletHub says it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on 24 key indicators of teacher-friendliness by using a data set ranges that included teachers’ income growth potential to the pupil-teacher ratio to public-school spending per student.

Based on WalletHub’s findings, Nevada is the fifth worst state for teachers, with the report finding that New Hampshire is the worst state overall for educators.

On the contrary, the report found that Virginia is the best state for teachers, followed by New York, Utah, Washington and Florida.

To view the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-teachers/7159

