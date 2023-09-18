Las Vegas police investigate after man shot in east valley Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in the east valley.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Los Feliz at about 5:28 a.m.

Arriving officers located a male subject with gunshot wounds, who was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Detectives will respond to the scene and take over the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

