Las Vegas police investigate after man shot in east valley Monday morning
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in the east valley.
According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 2600 block of Los Feliz at about 5:28 a.m.
Arriving officers located a male subject with gunshot wounds, who was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
Detectives will respond to the scene and take over the investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.