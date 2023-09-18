Las Vegas boy battles rare cancer, seeking support from the community

Hayden Buckland is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma - a rare, aggressive cancer that accounts for only...
Hayden Buckland is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma - a rare, aggressive cancer that accounts for only 2% to 3% of all children’s cancers.(kvvu)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:26 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hayden Buckland is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma - a rare, aggressive cancer that accounts for only 2% to 3% of all children’s cancers.

“It can become very aggressive once it starts to spread. It starts in soft tissue around the bone and once it spreads throughout the body there’s about a 30% survival rate. Luckily, in Hayden’s case, we were able to catch it early,” said Hayden’s father, Las Vegas Police Officer Andrew Buckland.

Andrew said it started with a pain in Hayden’s leg that wouldn’t go away, and the doctors immediately knew something was wrong.

“So far, he’s undergone 12 weeks of chemo. In about a week or two, he’s going to have a surgery to remove the tumor as well as possibly a portion of his femur,” said Andrew.

Behind the Blue has organized a fundraiser for the surgery to help Hayden beat this disease.

On his way to conquering cancer, Hayden has been facing his fight with a smile, and he’s even discovered a new passion.

“Since he can’t be outside, he can’t be playing around because the doctors don’t want him to injure his leg, he’s taken a huge love with building Legos,” said Andrew. “He’s defeating all these Legos that are 18 and up super fast, like in a matter of days.”

“I actually really like the Mario Legos I built,” said Hayden.

Hayden has even taught his tough dad some lessons about being a fighter.

“Spent 8 years in the Marine Core, deployed Iraq, Afghanistan. A lot of battles in my life,” said Andrew. “But this is something completely on the next level. And watching him be so strong just tells me there’s nothing you can’t overcome.”

If you’d like to donate to Hayden’s fight, click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas Valley in...
Here’s where people in Las Vegas are looking to buy homes
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
People walk by the MGM Grand hotel-casino Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Here’s how cyberattack is impacting guests at MGM Resorts properties
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Police say cyclist’s death in northwest Las Vegas hit-and-run was ‘intentional act’ by teen
MGM Resorts, including MGM Springfield is dealing with a cybersecurity attack.
MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack

Latest News

MGM Resorts, including MGM Springfield is dealing with a cybersecurity attack.
MGM Resorts employee says paycheck is late amid cyber attack
Vegas restaurateur helping feed earthquake victims in Morocco
Vegas restaurateur helping feed earthquake victims in Morocco
Last-minute Las Vegas tourists face hurdles for MGM hotel bookings amid cyber breach
Last-minute Las Vegas tourists face hurdles for MGM hotel bookings amid cyber breach
Morocco earthquake
Vegas restaurateur helping feed earthquake victims in Morocco